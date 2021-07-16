Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August

Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August

By: The Associated Press Rob Gillies July 16, 2021 0

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo