Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Lawmakers urge NY to lift limits on nursing home visits

Lawmakers urge NY to lift limits on nursing home visits

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE July 16, 2021 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Lawmakers are demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at nursing homes, according to a letter two dozen Democratic lawmakers sent to the governor this week. The coronavirus pandemic has had a heavy toll on nursing homes in New York, where state health officials have taken a cautious approach ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo