Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 7, 2021    89 14428 FABER BUILDERS, INC to VERDILE, MICHAEL Property Address: 37 FLINTON RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12525 Page: 0581 Tax Account: 159.01-2-80 Full Sale Price: $284,000.00 14445 ROOT, DANIEL C to GUTZMER, CARLIE S Property Address: 5 FIORA DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12525 Page: 0657 Tax Account: 152.09-2-36 Full Sale Price: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo