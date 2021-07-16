Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 21, 2021 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED BLACK COMMUNITY FOCUS FUND INC 701 SENECA PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14613 BROWN, MYRA & GRIFFIN, TUNYA 701 SENECA PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14613 & 56 FIFTH ST, ROCHESTER NY 14605 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ADAMBOMB PRODUCTIONS 69 EDMONDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - DILELLA, HALEY A 69 EDMONDS STREET, ...

