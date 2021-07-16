Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 18-19-21-22, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 18, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT STIGILE, DIANE V 1170 PARK AVENUE UPPER, ROCHESTER NY 14610 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $895.00 WADE, HASSAN M 132 FALLESON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 WALKER, JEREMIAH 975 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: WALKER, YOLANDA Amount: $200.00 WALKER, JEREMIAH N 85 ORMOND STREET, ROCHESTER ...

