Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 21, 2021 LIEN RELEASE LARA, BETH J Favor: HMS INC LIEN SATISFIED SMITH, DAVID Favor: KIMBERLY CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS MECHANICS LIEN LIPTROT, ANN J Favor: SOOKRAM, RAJENDRA Amount: $1,000.00 1285 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 THOMAS, NAKEYA Favor: SOOKRAM, RAJENDRA Amount: $3,525.00 265 MALLARD DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Liens Filed Recorded June 22, 2021 LIEN RELEASE J&E BUSINESS CONSULTING LLC Favor: USA/IRS

