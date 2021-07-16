Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 7, 2021     108 NOT PROVIDED DIXON, JEROME Property Address: Lender: PELINO, WILLIAM Amount: $25,000.00 REVOLUTION HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 3861 LYELL ROAD, GATES NY Lender: SAVANNAH BANK NA Amount: $318,750.00 14420 FEETER, JILL C & TRIMBLE, JILL C Property Address: 168 LYMAN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK NA Amount: $3,539.16 PETERSON, SCOTT & TESTA, RENEE Property Address: ...

