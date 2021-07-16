Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 21, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALTAY, BILGE Appoints: BENNETT, PENNY FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Appoints: WELLS FARGO BANK NA FISBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION JEFFERY, DONALD E Appoints: DUGAN, PAULA L JEFFERY, EMILY Appoints: DUGAN, PAULA L LAURER, MARY ANNE Appoints: LAURER, DAVID L TURNEY, BARBARA Appoints: ROBERTS, LISA US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE ...

