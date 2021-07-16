Movie producer charged with operating prostitution service

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER July 16, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A California movie producer was arrested Thursday on a New York indictment accusing him of using a movie production company to operate an international prostitution business. Dillon Jordan, 49, of Arrowhead Lake, California, was arrested in San Bernardino County, California. At an initial court appearance in Riverside, California, Jordan appeared by video ...

