Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Think before you post to social media lest you face 6-month suspension

Think before you post to social media lest you face 6-month suspension

By: Nicole Black July 16, 2021 0

If I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again: think before you post. This recommendation applies to everyone, of course. But if you’re a lawyer, then you’d best heed my advice and tread lightly when posting commentary online on social media sites or elsewhere. Otherwise you run the risk of running afoul of your ethical ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo