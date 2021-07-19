Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

Capitol rioter who breached Senate gets 8 months for felony

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL TARM July 19, 2021 0

A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection. Paul Allard Hodgkins apologized and said he was ashamed of his actions on Jan 6. Speaking calmly from a prepared text, he described ...

