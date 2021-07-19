Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 8, 2021    69 NOT PROVIDED STONEHILL ESTATES DEVELOPMENT CO INC to CASTELLANI, DIANE M Property Address: HIGH STONE CIRCLE, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12526 Page: 0367 Tax Account: 163.14-1-7.1 Full Sale Price: $40,000.00 14420 BASIL, MARJORIE E et al to GONZALEZ, JACOB P et ano Property Address: 229 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12526 Page: ...

