Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 22-23, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 22-23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 22, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT BROWN, ANTIONE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROWN, CHARLES M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROWN, CHARLES M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BROWN, CHARLES M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURGESS, DOUGLAS JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE BURLEY, BERNARD D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

