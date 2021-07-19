Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded June 23, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded June 23, 2021 LIEN RELEASE BRYANT, KEITH Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT CZERWIEC, MARGARET Favor: WEBSTER KNOLLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 35 CASSANDRA COURT, WEBSTER NY 14580 US NATIONAL BANK Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 181 BRIGHT AUTUMN LANE, GREECE NY 14626

