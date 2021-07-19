Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 23, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 23, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ATALLAH, AHMAD Appoints: ATALLAH, AYMAN BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, LLC FADY, IRENE G Appoints: GRANA, GLENN J KIM, SYLAN Appoints: KIM, HYOUNGJIN US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC

