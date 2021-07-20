Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Fourth Department cuts sentence in murder case

Fourth Department cuts sentence in murder case

Defendant gets 20 years instead of 25

By: Bennett Loudon July 20, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reduced the sentence in a homicide case. Robert D. Brewer, 33, was convicted in September 2015 of second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. The victim was Keith Holloway, the boyfriend of a co-defendant’s sister. In a decision released Friday, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth ...

