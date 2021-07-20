Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Meet the Judges event planned for July 28

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021 0

Law students will have a chance to meet with judges from multiple courts next week at the Monroe County Bar Association's annual Meet the Judges Program. The event is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. in Courtroom 404 in the Hall of Justice. Registration and lunch will start at 1:45 a.m. There is no charge to attend, ...

