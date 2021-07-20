Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 24, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 24, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EVENT INSOURCE 5 CHILLON COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 MONROE STAFFORD, SUSAN M OLANDO CONTRACTOR AND HOME IMPROVEMENT PO BOX 30432, ROCHESTER NY 14603 - - BRISSETT-FRAY, BOBBETH K 26 KETCHUM STREET LOWER, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - ORGANIZED MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS 5 CHILLON COURT, FAIRPORT NY 14450 STAFFORD, SUSAN ...

