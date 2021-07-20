Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 23-24, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 23-24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 23, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT INGRAM, JERRELL Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, DAVID ALLEN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, TIMMIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, TIMMIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JACKSON, TIMMIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JAMES, CALVIN Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE JOHNSON, HENRY J Favor: COMMISSIONER ...

