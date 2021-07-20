Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 9, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 9, 2021    122 NOT PROVIDED BALSECA, JOSE V & BALSECA, MICHELE L Property Address: 16 GLEN ACRE DR, HENRIETTA NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $280,250.00 CARR, JACK Property Address: 3 SAND BROOK, PITTSFORD NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $48,740.00 CHEN, JUDY H Property Address: 15 LAVENDER CIRCLE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo