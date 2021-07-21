Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
FHFA eliminates added refinance fee

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 21, 2021 0

Refinancing will become a little more attractive as of Aug. 1 for the majority of homeowners in the Rochester area. The Adverse Market Refinance Fee, implemented in December by the Federal Home Finance Association for the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac), will be eliminated effective Aug. ...

