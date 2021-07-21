Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse

Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse

By: The Associated Press CURT ANDERSON July 21, 2021 0

Victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially, a judge said Wednesday. That sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood, Miami-Dade Circuit ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo