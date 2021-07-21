Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 12, 2021  100  NOT PROVIDED 900C WESTFALL LLC to 900C WESTFALL HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 900C WESTFALL ROAD, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12528 Page: 0022 Tax Account: 136.19-1-47.3 Full Sale Price: $470,000.00 SPENCE, BEVERLEY G et ano to LEW LAKE ROD & GUN CLUB LLC Property Address: SCOTTSVILLE MUMFORD ROAD, WHEATLAND NY Liber: 12527 Page: ...

