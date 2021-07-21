Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 25, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT LONG POND PARK ASSOCIATES 1081 LONG POND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626 - - BOTTROS, ISIS 5 HASTINGS CIRCLE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ALL LANGUAGES ACCESS 80 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE APARTMENT C, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - MAIDANWAL, MOHAMMAD NASIR 80 GREEN KNOLLS ...

