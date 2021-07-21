Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 24-25-26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 24, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT INTEGRITY MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS LLC et al 91 WESTCHESTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: M&T BANK Attorney: GETMANANDBIRYLA LLP Amount: $109,175.80 MCNEIL, KELLEY et ano 3 SKYLINE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: SAMAX GROUP INC Attorney: BUNIS, HARVEY S Amount: $4,219.00 POLLE, ERIKA 67 FLEETWOOD DR, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: SAMAX GROUP INC Amount: ...

