Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 12, 2021   147 NOT PROVIDED RILEY, BRIANA & RILEY, JONATHAN Property Address: 6710 CHILI  CENTER ROAD, RIGA NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $144,000.00 14420 BREEN, JAMES A III & NORWAY, SAMANTHA M Property Address: 3865 LAKE ROAD NORTH, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $133,000.00 EHRHARDT, DAWN M & EHRHARDT, DAWN ...

