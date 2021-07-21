Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 21, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 25, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY MCHUGH, THOMAS PATRICK Appoints: MCHUGH, CELIA A RUBIN, ABRAHAM Appoints: RUBIN, HENRY US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WRIGHT, KATHLEEN Appoints: WEBBER, BLAKE T

