Now is the time for post-COVID HR audits

Now is the time for post-COVID HR audits

By: Kevin Oklobzija July 21, 2021 0

As companies prepare policies for their post-pandemic workplace, allowing employees to maintain work-from-home arrangements can have major ramifications. An employer must know precisely where their employees are working, because pay, benefit and even corporate tax regulations differ from state to state and country to country. "Location, location, location," Hinna Upal, an attorney at Littler Mendelson, said during ...

