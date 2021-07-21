Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / Rochester mayor, husband plead not guilty to gun charges

Rochester mayor, husband plead not guilty to gun charges

By: The Associated Press July 21, 2021 0

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from a police raid that allegedly turned up a rifle and a pistol.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo