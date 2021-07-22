Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former assistant AG returns to Rochester to lay down roots, joins Bolanos Lowe

Former assistant AG returns to Rochester to lay down roots, joins Bolanos Lowe

By: Velvet Spicer July 22, 2021 0

Kyle Sturgess has, in a manner of speaking, come full circle in his career. Sturgess, who most recently served as a New York state assistant attorney general, has returned to Rochester to join former colleagues at their boutique firm, Bolanos Lowe, a firm that specializes in labor, employment and corporate law across Upstate New York. “The three ...

