Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 13, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 13, 2021  83 14420 BOSAK PROPERTIES GROUP INC to HARDIE, GREGORY E Property Address: 275/140 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12528 Page: 0085 Tax Account: 084.01-3-1./140 Full Sale Price: $92,000.00 CORKUM, ROBERT F to RITCHIE, PETER W Property Address: 1390 CLARKSON  TOWNLINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12528 Page: 0313 Tax Account: 042.03-1-22.1 Full Sale ...

