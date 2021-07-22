Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 28-29, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff July 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 28, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY WILMINGTON TRUST COMPANY Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded June 29, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY APONTE, MERCEDES Appoints: APONTE-RANDALL, JUDITH CITICORP TRUST DELAWARE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MTGLQ INVESTORS, LP HERTWECK, KATHLEEN Appoints: BURN, THOMAS WICKES, MARIAN B Appoints: WICKES, DONNA P WILLIAMS, ADRIENNE L Appoints: TURNER, TRACY

