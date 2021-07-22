Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / More lawsuits filed in Kirk Ashton case

More lawsuits filed in Kirk Ashton case

By: Bennett Loudon July 22, 2021 0

Two more families have filed lawsuits against the Hilton Central School District and Kirk Ashton, the elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing young boys in his office. Ashton was principal of Northwood Elementary School in the district from 2004 until he was placed on administrative leave on April 8. Ashton has been criminally charged with five ...

