Home / News / Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh

Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh

By: The Associated Press ERIC TUCKER July 23, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are raising new concerns about the thoroughness of the FBI's background investigation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the FBI revealed that it had received thousands of tips and had provided "all relevant" ones to the White House counsel's office. FBI Director Christopher Wray, responding to longstanding questions from Democrats, disclosed ...

