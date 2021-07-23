Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 14, 2021  42  NOT PROVIDED BRENNAN, BEVERLY to WEGMAN FAMILY CLARKSON LLC XIV Property Address: V/L 38-40 BEV LANE, CLARKSON NY Liber: 12529 Page: 0182 Tax Account: 068.02-1-17.122 Full Sale Price: $1.00 GIARDINA, DARLENE S et al to CURRAN, LAURIE et ano Property Address: 1715 HIGHLAND AVENUE, NY Liber: 12529 Page: 0328 Tax Account: 122.78-1-19 Full ...

