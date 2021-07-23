Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded June 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded June 30, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JUST TEEJAY 1203 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - HATCH, TERESSA JEAN 213 THORNCLIFFE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - PJ ENTERPRISE ATM 12 COOPER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 GENIER, PHILLIP C 21 BILTMORE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 WHITE TIGER TATTOO 466 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

