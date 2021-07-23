Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 29-30, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 29-30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 29, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT REED, ASIA B 874 SOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $150.00 REITZ, JUSTIN T 47 TIOGA STREET UPPER, BUFFALO NY 14216 Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $100.00 REYES, DENNYS 850 LAKE CAROLUN PARKWAY, IRVING NY Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT Amount: $150.00 RIEKE, DOUGLAS C 33 KAFANA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

