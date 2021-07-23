Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 14, 2021   XX NOT PROVIDED A DIAMOND INFRA LLC Property Address: 2005  HENRIETTA TOWN, BRIGHTON NY Lender: DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS Amount: $421,727.00 SANTOS, JESENIA Property Address: 114 BEDFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $122,735.00 SANTOS, JESENIA Property Address: 114 BEDFORD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAIRWAY INDEPENDENT MORTGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $3,750.00 STAAB, JADE Property ...

