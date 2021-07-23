Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded June 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded June 30, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BROMBERG, HILARY Appoints: BROMBERG, JARRETT F BROMBERG, LAWRENCE N Appoints: BROMBERG, JARRETT F DELGADO VELEZ, LUIS M Appoints: DELGADO, LISAURA JACKSON, JOE LEWIS SR Appoints: BUSH, SHARON J MTGLQ INVESTORS LP Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE INC Appoints: 21ST CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE INC Appoints: 21ST ...

