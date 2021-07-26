Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Informal discovery: Sims v. Reyes, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Informal discovery Authorizations – Language used – Plaintiffs’ physicians Sims v. Reyes, et al. CA 20-00266 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: In the underlying medical malpractice action, a dispute arose concerning the specific wording of an authorization provided by the plaintiff. The plaintiff requested that if the defendant sought ...

