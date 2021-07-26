Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Pistol license: Sibley v. Watches

Fourth Department – Pistol license: Sibley v. Watches

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Pistol license Denial – Due process – Good moral character Sibley v. Watches OP 20-00556 Initiated Fourth Department Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the determination that denied his pistol license application. Ruling: The Appellate Division annulled that part of the determination that enjoined the petitioner from ...

