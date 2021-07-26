Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded July 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded July 15, 2021  83 NOT PROVIDED HORETH FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP to HORETH, ERIC W et ano Property Address: LOT 1 NEUBRAND SUBDIVISION, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12530 Page: 0090 Tax Account: 065.18-1-15 Full Sale Price: $1.00 YOUNG, DONALD A to HENVAR LLC Property Address: 21 SONORA PARKWAY, BRIGHTON NY Liber: 12530 Page: 0084 Tax Account: 137.09-2-32 Full Sale ...

