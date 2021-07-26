Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded July 1-2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded July 1, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT PRIMUS LANDSCAPE DESIGN 731 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - WAY, SHARON ELIZABETH 731 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE MARLEK CONNOR 5 WELSTEAD PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - CONNOR, MARLEK JR 5 WELSTEAD PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 ...

