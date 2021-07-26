Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 30 & July 1-2, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded June 30 & July 1-2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded June 30, 2021 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BAIRD, ROBERT C 38 FORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: UNIFUND CCR LLC Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY FLYNN LLP Amount: $2,705.32 HOWARD, DAVID L 70 BARNEY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY FLYNN LLP Amount: $1,373.40 LECCESE, JOSEPHINE M 24 CROSS GATES ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo