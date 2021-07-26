Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 15, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded July 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded July 15, 2021  85 14420 CREMALDI, CHERIE E Property Address: 36  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $146,250.00 FEDELE, KIMBERLY & FEDELE, PHILIP Property Address: 171 ERIE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $144,000.00 HEYWOOD, BRENT D Property Address: 11 CRAIG HILL DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo