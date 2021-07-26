Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 1-2, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded July 1-2, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff July 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded July 1, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ARC HOME LLC Appoints: FLAGSTAR BANK FSB ASH, KELLY M Appoints: PAESCH, JESUS FERRANTE, ROBERT A Appoints: LOPRESTI, PATRICIA GARDNER, AUDREY J Appoints: GARDNER, ANDREW J LUCK, BERNADINE Appoints: LUCK, JAMES MEISENZAHL, DONNA J Appoints: ARCHER, HEIDI METLIFE HOME LOANS LLC Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC SHEEHAN, MAUREEN E Appoints: MANGOLD, CHRISTOPHER US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT ...

