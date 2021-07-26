Prosecutor admonished in Genesee County manslaughter case

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Bennett Loudon July 26, 2021 0

A New York appeals court has affirmed a manslaughter conviction, but admonished the prosecutor for statements made during his closing argument.

