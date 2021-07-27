Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
U.S. attorney nominee Ross would be first Black woman in role in Western District of New York

By: Bennett Loudon July 27, 2021 0

President Joe Biden has nominated Trini E. Ross to be the next United States Attorney for the Western District of New York. Ross, a 1992 graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law, was recommended for the position in March by U.S. Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY). The current U.S. attorney for the Western District is James ...

