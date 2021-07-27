Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Streeter

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Hearing – Sworn allegations of fact – Cumulative testimony People v. Streeter KA 18-01079 Appealed from Niagara County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. He argues it was in error to deny his 440.10 motion ...

