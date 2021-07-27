Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Medical authorizations: Sky et al. v. Catholic Charities of Buffalo, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical authorizations Standardized form – Redundant alterations Sky et al. v. Catholic Charities of Buffalo, et al. CA 20-00583 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action for damages following a slip and fall accident on the premises of the defendants. The plaintiff appealed from an order ...

